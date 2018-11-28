Wilton schools form special education PTA

The Wilton Public School District announced the creation of its new Wilton Special Education PTA (SEPTA), a group whose mission is to “build compassionate, trusting, and collaborative relationships with all members of our schools and community,” according to a Nov. 26 email from Superintendent Kevin Smith.

“We strive to ensure that the diversity of all children receiving special education and related services will be supported, celebrated and socially embraced,” the email stated.

“Collectively, we will work to increase access to resources; empowering every child with the opportunity and inspiration to thrive.”

Membership is available online through wiltonsepta.org, and meetings will be held on the second Wednesday of each month at 9:15 a.m. in the Wilton High School Clune Center’s Zellner Gallery.

Information: wiltonsepta.org or [email protected].