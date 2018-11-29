Snowflakes aim to light up Wilton

Wilton will be glittering this winter season.

Among the new decorations are the addition of 27 snowflakes lit up by LED lights which will be attached to lamp posts in the center of town, running along Center Street and a portion of River Road (from Ridgefield Road to the Wilton Hardware Store).

The snowflakes were purchased through donations to the Let’s Make Wilton Beautiful campaign spearheaded by a group of residents who want to make the town more appealing from an aesthetic standpoint.

“The goal is to add a joyous feel and holiday cheer to the center of town,” campaign co-chair Suzanne Knutson told the Board of Selectmen at a recent meeting.

The snowflakes are three feet wide and are being installed by Wilton Parks and Recreation along with volunteers.

Knutson said the group selected snowflake decorations because they are a generic winter symbol and appeal to everyone. “It will make the town look more like a wonderland and will be a real positive addition to the community,” she said.

Knutson said the group’s hope is to make the town more festive and give people a reason to come out at night. “Maybe shop or go to a restaurant, and enjoy the beauty of our community,” she said.

Selectwoman Lori Bufano commended Knutson and Let’s Make Wilton Beautiful co-chair Kelly Lash for their efforts. First Selectwoman Lynne Vanderslice acknowledged there were complaints last year from people who wanted more lights in town.

Each snowflake cost $350, and the Let’s Make Wilton Beautiful group raised $10,000 in two weeks to purchase 27 of them.

That covers 27 lamp posts, but there are 27 more that could use the snowflake decorations in order to get a full glowing effect, Knutson said. Lamp posts that don’t have snowflakes will get red bows, green garlands and lights.

In order to get a bigger, brighter effect, the group is embarking on a town-wide fundraising campaign to purchase 27 additional snowflakes for lamp posts along Hubbard Street, Godfrey Place and Old Ridgefield Road. “We have a real urgency to raise the money quickly because the manufacturer of the snowflakes runs a 2-for-1 sale in January, so we can purchase them for half price if we act right away,” Knutson said.

Contributions and donations of all sizes would be appreciated in order to complete the project, Knutson said. “Every donation, large or small, makes a positive difference in enhancing the beauty and festiveness of our town. All donations will be acknowledged,” Knutson added.

Checks to go towards the purchase of additional snowflakes can be sent to the Wilton Garden Club, P.O. Box 121, Wilton, CT 06897. Donations can also be made by credit card via the Let’s Make Wilton Beautiful link on the Wilton Garden Club’s website, wiltongardenclub.org. All contributions are tax deductible.