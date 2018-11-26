Phillips, Previte lead Wilton past Trinity

Kyle Phillips and Tyler Previte combined to score five touchdowns as the Wilton High football team ended its season with a 40-18 victory over Trinity Catholic on Thursday morning at a frigid Memorial Stadium in Wilton.

The win, which came in the teams’ annual FCIAC Thanksgiving Rivalry game, allowed the Warriors to finish with a 6-4 record in EJ DiNunzio’s first year as head coach.

With temperatures in the mid-20s, Wilton took a little while to heat up.

The Warriors led 14-12 at halftime and 20-12 through three quarters before doubling their point total in the final 12 minutes.

On an option play, running back Dean DiNanno threw a 22-yard touchdown pass to Reilly Bingaman early in the fourth quarter. Chris Tienken’s extra point gave Wilton a 27-12 lead.

Trinity’s Tahj Morgan returned the ensuing kickoff 98 yards for a touchdown, but the Crusaders failed to convert on a two-point conversion pass, leaving Wilton ahead 27-18.

On the Warriors’ first play from scrimmage following Trinity’s kickoff, Phillips raced 60 yards for a touchdown. Dylan Smith booted the extra point to give the hosts a 34-18 lead.

Previte ended the scoring on a six-yard touchdown run with 2:20 remaining. Wilton’s seniors went on the field for the extra point and all took a knee.

A pair of touchdown runs from Phillips helped the Warriors take a 14-6 lead by the end of the first quarter. Trinity (1-9) got the only points of the second quarter on Michael Barrett’s 25-yard touchdown run, closing within 20-12 at halftime.

Previte’s four-yard touchdown run then put Wilton ahead 20-12 entering the final quarter.