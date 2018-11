The spirit of Thanksgiving continues on Tuesday, Nov. 27, which has become known as Giving Tuesday. This is an opportunity to support local charities, many of which offer an easy path to donations on their websites.

There are many deserving charities in Wilton, and you really don’t have to wait until Tuesday to help them out. Nevertheless, please remember them at this time of giving thanks.

To learn more about Giving Tuesday, visit givingtuesday.org.