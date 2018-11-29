Wilton Bulletin Board

The Bulletin Board is a guide to events of public interest happening in Wilton designed to let you know what’s happening and when, and to help schedule important events. Submissions may be emailed to [email protected] by 5 p.m. Wednesday the week before intended publication.

Holiday Book Sale, Thursday, Nov. 29, noon, Wilton Library. Annual sale opens and continues through Wednesday, Jan. 2.

Business Seminar, Thursday, Nov. 29, 6-8 p.m., Wilton Library. Business consultant Bernie Kettle will present 5 Secret Strategies to Generating More Profits, Working Fewer Hours. Presented by the library, SCORE of Fairfield County, and the Wilton Chamber of Commerce. Media sponsor is The Wilton Bulletin. Register: fairfieldcounty.score.org or 203-831-0065.

Gingerbread Houses & Cocktails for a Cause, Thursday, Nov. 29, 7 p.m., Rolling Hills Country Club, 333 Hurlbutt Street. Cocktails and socializing, gingerbread decorating, judging, prizes. Everyone goes home with their personalized house. Benefits the Center for Sexual Assault Crisis Counseling and Education. Tickets: $30, https://bit.ly/2JMT59Q.

English Paper and Appliqué, Friday, Nov. 30, 10-noon, Wilton Library. Professional quilter Carolina Asmussen presents this workshop. Materials fee of $10 in advance. Bring small scissors. Limited to eight adults, 18 and older. Register: 203-762-6342.

Winter Warming Party, Friday, Nov. 30, 7-10 p.m., Ambler Farm, 257 Hurlbutt Street. Hors d’oeuvres, cocktails, seasonal brews, artisan chocolates. Members: $75, $80/non-members. Space is limited, registration required: amblerfarm.org.

Ornaments and Tree Traditions, Saturday, Dec. 1, 11-12:30, Wilton Historical Society, 224 Danbury Road. Children 6 to 12 will learn about Christmas tree traditions and the history of ornaments. Members $10/child, $25/family; non-members, $15/child, $35/family. Register: [email protected] or call 203-762-7257.

(Not) Just for Kids Music Program, Saturday, Dec. 1, 3-4 p.m., Wilton Library. This session: Joyful Noise! — Horns. Members of the Norwalk Symphony Orchestra demonstrate their instruments, play, and answer questions. Everyone may hold and try to play an instrument. Free; registration recommended: 203-762-6334 or www.wiltonlibrary.org.

How Sweet It Is in Wilton, Sunday, Dec. 2, 1-4:30, Wilton Library. Drop-off time for entries into the Gingerbread House Contest. Families, groups and individuals may create gingerbread or other edible models of Wilton houses or buildings. Entries on display Dec. 4-18, prizes awarded Dec. 19. Details: www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Author Talk, Sunday, Dec. 2, 2-3:30, Wilton Library. Susan Orlean will discuss her book, The Library Book. Q&A, book signing and purchase available. Registration highly recommended: 203-762-6334 or www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Hot & Cool: Jazz at the Brubeck Room, Sunday, Dec. 2, 5-6:30, Wilton Library. Performing will be The Brubeck Brothers Quartet celebrating TimeLine, their latest recording. Reception follows concert. Suggested donation is $10. Advance registration strongly suggested: 203-762-6334 or www.wiltonlibrary.org.

How Sweet It Is in Wilton, Monday, Dec. 3, 10-7:30, Wilton Library. Drop-off time for entries into the Gingerbread House Contest. Families, groups and individuals may create gingerbread or other edible models of Wilton houses or buildings. Entries on display Dec. 4-18, prizes awarded Dec. 19. Details: www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Too Stressed to Learn, Tuesday, Dec. 4, 10-noon, Wilton Library. Susan Bauerfeld, Ph.D., discusses anxiety and how to manage worry to enable learning and improve interpersonal relationships. Free, registration recommended: 203-762-6334 or www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Breast Cancer Survivors’ Support Group, Tuesday, Dec. 4, 6-8 p.m., Wilton Library. For post-treatment survivors, presented by Nina Marino, LCSW, and the library. Free, registration highly encouraged. Questions: email Nina Marino at [email protected]. Register: 203-762-6334 or www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Business Seminar, Tuesday, Dec. 4, 6-8 p.m., Wilton Library. How to Create Profitable Facebook Ad Campaigns. Co-sponsored by Fairfield County SCORE, the library, and Wilton Chamber of Commerce. Register: fairfieldcountyscore.org or call 203-831-0065.

EMR Certification Course, Tuesday, Dec. 4, 6-10 p.m., WVAC Headquarters, 234 Danbury Road. First session of an 80-hour training program to become an emergency medical responder (EMR). Cost: $700, 100% reimbursable to students who join Wilton Volunteer Ambulance Corps and remain in good standing for one year. Register: 203-246-7892 or [email protected].

Holiday Crafts for Teens, Wednesday, Dec. 5, 4-5:30, Wilton Library. Students in sixth through ninth grade may make gingerbread houses and candy cane sleighs. Supplies provided. Registration required: 203-762-6342 or www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Wilton Holiday Stroll, Friday, Dec. 7, 5:30-7:30, Wilton Center. Christmas tree lighting, visit with Santa Claus, visit Wilton businesses, enjoy the fireplace and refreshments at the library.

Men’s Breakfast, Tuesday, Dec. 11, 9 a.m., Orem’s Diner, Danbury Road. Stay at Home in Wilton sponsors an opportunity for men to get together. Rides available. Information: 203-762-2600.

Mah Jongg, Tuesday, Dec. 11, 1:30, Wilton Senior Center, Comstock Community Center, 180 School Road. Beginners welcome. Sponsored by Stay at Home in Wilton and the senior center. RSVP: 203-762-2600.

Wilton Library Readers, Wednesday, Dec. 12, noon-2:30, Wilton Library. This month’s short story is The Bear Came Over the Mountain by Alice Munro, followed by the film adaptation, Away from Her, starring Julie Christie. Bring lunch; beverages provided. Advance registration strongly advised: 203-762-6334 or www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Tales to Tails, Saturday, Dec. 15, 11-noon, Wilton Library. Children who are independent readers may read to therapy dogs. Free, registration required: 203-762-6336 or www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Mercury Glass Votive Workshop for Kids, Saturday, Dec. 15, 11-12:30, Wilton Historical Society, 224 Danbury Road. Children ages 6 to 12 will use paint and water to make siny mercury glass votive candle holders. Snack: fruit dipped in white chocolate decorated with silver dragees. Members: $10/child, $25/family; non-members $15/child, maximum $35/family. Register: [email protected] or call 203-762-7257.

American Red Cross Blood Drive, Thursday, Dec. 20, 1-6:30, Wilton Library. Appointments available from 1 to 6:15, walk-ins accommodated. Positive ID required. To sign up: 1-800-RED-CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or redcrossblood.org.