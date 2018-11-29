Senior Center News

Medicare Part D open enrollment ends

It is recommended that all Medicare beneficiaries review their drug plans annually as plan coverage and drug costs can change for the coming year. If you need to review your drug coverage, please call Social Services at 203-834-6238 to set up an appointment with Lauren Hughes, senior services coordinator. Appointments are very limited as the enrollment period draws to a close.

Legislative breakfast

Seniors, providers, caregivers, and anyone interested in attending are invited to the Greater Norwalk Legislative Breakfast on Monday, Dec. 10 from 10 to 11. Come let your elected officials know what is important to you. This breakfast is hosted by the Greater Norwalk Senior Umbrella and the Southwestern Connecticut Agency on Aging and is taking place at 11 Allen Road, Norwalk. You do not need to RSVP to attend. To get information on all three area legislative breakfasts scheduled in December, please go to swcaa.org.

Coming events

Friday, Nov. 30, 10, Feldenkrais; noon, Bridge; No Intermediate Bridge.

Monday, Dec. 3, 10:30, Line Dancing with Beatriz Araujo; noon, Movie; 1, Bridge.

Tuesday, Dec. 4, 9:45, BeMoved with Phyllis Hirschfield; 11, Yoga with Denise O’Hearn; 12:30; Five Crowns with Nerina Klobas; 1, Studio Knitting.

Wednesday, Dec. 5, 10, Open Bridge with Mike Hess; 10:30, Tai Chi with Joe Alampi; 1, American Mah Jongg; 1, Duplicate Bridge.

Thursday, Dec. 6, 10, Yoga with Denise O’Hearn; 11-noon, Blood Pressure Screening; noon, Lunch; 12:45, Bingo.