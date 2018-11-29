Library Lines

Let the shopping begin

The library’s annual Holiday Book Sale gets underway today through Wednesday, Jan. 2, during regular library hours. Visitors to the library will find table after table of pristine books, DVDs and CDs, perfect for holiday gift giving. Whether looking for a teacher, babysitter, or grandkid gifts, the sale has something for everyone. If a bargain is found, it’s advised to scoop it up immediately; things go quickly with this sale. The good news is that the inventory is replenished constantly by the book sale elves who work tirelessly every day. All sales support the library. Majestically standing in the gallery as visitors walk in, the library’s Giving Tree is a regular holiday fixture during the giving season. The tree is festooned with “ornaments” which are items that will expand the library’s collection. Books, DVDs, CDs and other materials may be chosen from the tree and donated to the library in honor or in memory of special loved ones. The library’s Giving Gelt donation program also is another opportunity to give to the library in someone’s name. Giving Gelt donations will go towards purchases for the Children’s Library collection. The Giving Gelt display is at the circulation desk accompanied by some chocolate gelt for all to enjoy. While guests are visiting the library, they can take in the Artists of Firing Circuits Studios exhibition and possibly find gift-giving opportunities from the featured artworks.The library’s annual appeal also is taking place this time of year. All ways in which the community supports the library are greatly appreciated.

Busy weekend for all

This weekend has programs for everyone including the drop-off for the Gingerbread House Contest. On Saturday, Dec. 1, anyone who needs technical help on their mobile devices or tablets may visit the Girl Scouts in the Scouting for Tech Help program, from 10 to noon. The girls are on-hand to help people with their technology questions. No appointments are necessary; just drop in. For information, call 203-762-6350. The Norwalk Symphony Orchestra — (Not) Just for Kids program takes place from 3 to 4 p.m. with Joyful Noise, which is a visit from the horns. Kids and their adults will be entertained by members of the Norwalk Symphony Orchestra and the kids will get to try out kid-sized instruments. Registration is required. Computer Buying for the Holidays is presented by tech intern Jake, on Sunday, Dec. 2, from 1 to 3. If anyone is contemplating the purchase of a computer, Jake can help walk them through particulars. These are 15-minute consultations; first-come, first-served. The library and the Chamber of Commerce are inviting everyone to partake in the Gingerbread House Contest. Participants can make Wilton buildings or homes out of edible materials. Drop-off dates are Sunday, Dec. 2, and Monday, Dec. 3. Please see the library’s website for complete details and entry forms. See below for more programs this weekend including an author talk, a Hot & Cool Concert with the Brubecks and more.

Lover of libraries speaks

Author Susan Orlean comes to the library to speak about her latest nonfiction, The Library Book, on Sunday, Dec. 2, from 2 to 3:30. Weaving her life-long love of books and reading with the fascinating history of libraries, Orlean presents a compelling story about the devastating fire that took place on April 29, 1986, at the Los Angeles Public Library. The perfect gift for the library and book lover, books will be available for purchase and signing courtesy of Elm Street Books.

The Brubecks are Hot & Cool

The Brubeck Brothers Quartet will celebrate Dave Brubeck in a Hot & Cool: Jazz at the Brubeck Room concert on Sunday, Dec. 2, from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Musicians Chris and Dan Brubeck, sons of jazz giant Dave Brubeck, head a versatile band with guitarist Mike DeMicco and pianist Chuck Lamb. They will be performing music from their latest recording, TimeLine, which celebrates the 60th anniversary of the Dave Brubeck Quartet’s historic State Department tour of the Middle East. An informal reception follows the concert. Suggested donation is $10. The concert is sold out and wait-list only. Those who have reservations are reminded to arrive by 4:50 to be guaranteed seating; wait-listed registrants will be admitted after 4:50.

How stress impacts learning

Susan Bauerfeld, Ph.D., is the presenter for Too Stressed to Learn: Top 10 Practical Strategies for Getting Worry & Anxiety Out of the Way in the Classroom, During Homework, and Beyond, on Tuesday, Dec. 4, from 10 to noon. There is no charge for the program. Please see the library’s website for details. Registration is recommended. The program is co-sponsored by Wilton Library and SPED-NET.

Coding time

Wilton Library is once again providing the space, time and computers for Breaking Code — A One-Hour Entertaining Lesson in Coding, on Tuesday, Dec. 4, from 1 to 6:30. One-hour introductory “lessons” in coding will be given throughout the afternoon and evening for adults and children ages 6 and up. Computers are available in the Computer Lab for those who register. A short intro is given at each session and then everyone can work at their own speed. Registration is required and space is limited.

To register for programs, visit www.wiltonlibrary.org and click on Events or call the Circulation Desk at 203-762-6334 for adult programs, the Children’s Library at 203-762-6336, Teen Services and Innovation Station at 203-762-6342.