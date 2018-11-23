Eversource will use helicopter to improve grid reliability

As part of an ongoing effort to strengthen the power grid and increase reliability, Eversource will use a blue and yellow helicopter — equipped with advanced survey gear — to create high resolution, three-dimensional images of transmission line rights of way in Connecticut.

The flights will take place Friday, Nov. 23, through Friday, Nov. 30, between the hours of 7 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., weather permitting.

Images collected during the flights are “necessary to help engineer system reliability improvements proposed in this area,” according to a Nov. 20 Eversource press release.