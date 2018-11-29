AAA awards Wilton police and CERT

Two Wilton police officers and three members of Wilton’s Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) were recently honored by AAA Northeast at the auto club’s annual Traffic Safety Lunch in Bridgeport.

Officers Brandon Harris and Mark Canepari were named AAA Traffic Safety Heroes for their traffic safety efforts, while Jack Majesky, T.G. Rawlins, Pat Russo, and Deputy Fire Chief and Emergency Management Director Mark Amatrudo were awarded for public safety assistance they’ve provided through Wilton CERT.

The Wilton Police Department also received AAA Northeast’s Gold Award for community-wide traffic safety programs.