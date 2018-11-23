Police Log: Larceny, found items

Larceny

Edgar Mora, 41, of Norwalk, turned himself in at Wilton police headquarters on Saturday, Nov. 17, for a Norwalk Superior Court-issued arrest warrant stemming from a larceny investigation on Signal Hill Road, according to Wilton police. Mora was charged with third-degree larceny for allegedly stealing $2,400 worth of stone from his former employer, Lang Pools, in November 2017. Mora was released after posting a court ordered $2,000 bond and given a Nov. 27 court date at Norwalk Superior Court.

Found items

A resident found a earring with a stone on the floor of the Wilton Police Department lobby and turned it in to an officer, who secured it as found property, on Wednesday, Nov. 14.

A leaf blower was found near the Old Highway and Sharp Hill Road entrance to the Norwalk River Valley Trail on Sunday, Nov. 18.

To retrieve either of these items, call 203-834-6260 or visit police headquarters at 240 Danbury Road.

The Wilton Police Department responded to one domestic violence call between Nov. 13 and Nov. 19.