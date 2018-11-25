Christian center views life through faith

In establishing the Family Peace Center at 9 Hollyhock Road, Nancy and Michael Fuji drew on divine inspiration.

“God wanted us here for a reason,” Nancy Fuji told The Bulletin during an interview at the new center recently. “There is a lot of affluence here but there’s also a lot of spiritual brokenness.

“We are trying to go with what God’s told us, but also be open to the demands of the community.”

The center is a resource that offers Christ-centered programs for all ages as well as Christian counseling.

The newly renovated center, which had been home to an engineering firm and physical therapy office, offers a number of spaces including a large, bright children’s room with toys and large-screen TVs. Children who misbehave are not given time outs, but “prayer outs” in a room where they can compose themselves before returning to what they had been doing.

There is a welcoming area, computer library, multi-purpose rooms that can be used for presentations or meetings, and offices. Artwork is abundant and helps contribute to an atmosphere that is peaceful.

The center is built upon three pillars: hope, growth, and transformation.

“We believe faith formation happens as soon as a child is born,” said Fuji, mother to an eight-year-old daughter. Hence, the center offers programs for first through third graders and fourth through sixth graders with a different curriculum for each. The after-school programs meet for an hour and a half during the week. Parents may drop off their children or stay.

The children’s program is called Kids Life Group. Although the lessons are about God and children are eager believers, “at the same time, when you go through challenges or a transition, we need someone to lean into, someone to touch or feel,” Fuji said.

To that end the focus is “to teach kids the other kids are your life support. It’s important to have other people with the same values to hold them up.”

Children also receive a “heart journal” in which they can reflect on their day or a coming event. Trial classes are offered for first-time students.

A transplant from Southern California who moved here four years ago, Fuji is a lay Christian counselor who is working on licensing to become a pastor. If someone has needs she cannot serve, they will be referred elsewhere. Christian counselors are not licensed by the state and they do not accept insurance.

The center also offers a program called LIGHT — Living In God’s Holy Truth — to serve families with a focus on one’s purpose in life, relationships, parenting, forgiveness, and creating a legacy.

“All those areas affect a family,” Fuji said. The Bible-based programs would be an extension of counseling but would be offered as a group. Classes began this month and registrations are available for relationships (Nov. 29), parenting (Dec. 6), forgiveness (Dec. 13), and legacy (Dec. 20). Each class is $20.

“Most of the people who will come here are non-believers and don’t know how to live it,” Fuji said of religion. “We are giving people a resource to understand — how to live in God’s holy truth.”

Faith in God has helped both Nancy and Michael Fuji. She is a child abuse survivor and he is divorced. “We have put purpose to our pain. God is making all of what I went through count,” she said, adding her childhood experiences are what is driving her.

Fuji hopes to appeal to people who are reluctant to go to a church. “It’s not a religion so much as a relationship with God and how to live with people,” she said. “We are teaching a different Jesus, a different God, someone you can be in a relationship with.”

With a secular world focused on money and success, the Family Peace Center “offers a different lens to look at your life with.”

For information on visiting the center, call 203-762-6900 or visit familypeacecenter.com.