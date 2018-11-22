Cider Mill students raise $5,500 for social services

Cider Mill students raised more than $5,500 for Wilton Social Services during the school’s annual Jim Cook Turkey Trot on Nov. 9.

The Turkey Trot is a yearly fundraiser — coordinated by Cider Mill’s physical education department and executed by the Cider Mill PTA — that started 43 years ago by now-retired Cider Mill gym teacher Jim Cook, explained Turkey Trot organizer Julie Fowler.

For the trot, third, fourth, and fifth graders “participate individually along a course supported and cheered on by parent spectators,” said Fowler.

“The students are asked to make a minimal $2 donation,” she said, “and all funds collected benefit Wilton Social Services to be distributed to families in need in the form of turkeys and gift cards during the holiday season.”