Bill of Fairs: Festivals, sales and more

Festive Home – All That Glitters, through Dec. 21, 34 Halpin Ln., Ridgefield. Free. Info: rgoa.org.

Book Sale, Nov. 23-24, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Pequot Library, 720 Pequot Ave., Southport. There will be 10,000 items from which to choose, including books ideal for gifting and hundreds of CDs and DVDs in their original wrap or gently used. Free. Info: pequotlibrary.org.

*Greenwich Reindeer Festival & Santa’s Village, Nov. 23 through Dec. 24, Sam Bridge Nursery & Greenhouses, 437 North St., Greenwich. Info: Greenwichreindeerfestival.com.

Christmas Tree & Wreath Sale, Nov. 25 through Dec. 8, First Congregational Church Lawn, 108 Sound Beach Ave., Greenwich. Proceeds will go to support Kids in Crisis, The Den for Grieving Kids, the Young Adults Program at Pacific House, the Soundwater Young Mariners Academy, Building One Community and BackCountry Jazz. Nov. 24, 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Nov. 25, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Dec. 1, 9 a.m.-6:30 p.m. Dec. 2, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Dec. 8, 9 a.m.-6:30 p.m. Info: fccog.org.

Wilton Library Holiday Book Sale, Nov. 29 through Jan. 2, Wilton Library, 137 Old Ridgefield Rd., Wilton. Info: wiltonlibrary.org.

Ladies Night: Out Wreath Making Workshop, Nov. 30, 7-9 p.m., Darien Arts Center, 2 Renshaw Rd., Darien. Tickets $55. Info: darienarts.org.

Holiday Greens & Gifts Sale, Dec. 1, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Newtown Meeting House, 31 Main St., Newtown. Wreaths and door swags will be on sale. Proceeds benefit the Newtown Garden Club.

Rowayton Gardeners Annual Christmas Market, Dec. 1, 10 a.m.-1 p.m., Rowayton Community Center, 33 Highland Ave., Rowayton. Info: rowaytongardeners.org.

Greenwich Holiday Stroll, Dec. 1-2, Greenwich. The Holiday Stroll will also feature a Live Nativity, horse drawn carriage rides, professional ice sculpture demos, a food truck village on Greenwich Avenue, letter-writing to Santa and more than 140 participating retailers and restaurants offering promotions, refreshments and holiday cheer. Info: GreenwichReindeerFestival.com.

JCC Family Chanukah Party, Dec. 4, 7:40 p.m., Stamford JCC, 1035 Newfield Ave., Stamford. Enjoy potato latkes and chocolate gelt, playing dreidel and more. Tickets $21. Info: stamfordjcc.org.

Boothe Homestead Christmas, Dec. 8-9, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Boothe Memorial Park, 5800 Main St., Stratford. Tickets $5.

*Rustic Christmas, Dec. 9, 2-4 p.m., Coley Barn, 104 Weston Rd., Weston Historical Society. Santa and his helper will be available for photos. Free. Info: westonhistoricalsociety.org.

FARMERS’ MARKETS

The Hickories Farm Stand, 136 Lounsbury Rd., Ridgefield, May-October, 11-6, Mon.-Sun.; November-May, 11-5, Fri.-Sun.; stand works on honor system; thehickories.org

Stratford Farmers’ Market, Mon., 2-6 p.m., Paradise Green, Stratford; townofstratford.com/FarmersMarket.

Gossett Brothers’ Farmers’ Market, Sat., 9-1 year-round (indoors for winter), 7 vendors; 1202 Rte. 35, South Salem, N.Y.; gossettbrothersnursery.com/farmers-market.

New Canaan Farmers’ Market, Sat., 10-2, Old Center School municipal parking lot, corner of South Ave.-Maple St.-Main St., April 22-Dec. 16; newcanaanfarmersmarket.net.