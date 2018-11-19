Weston selectman Brian Gordon dies at 49

Weston Selectman Brian Gordon died on Sunday, Nov. 18. He was 49.

An announcement on the town of Weston’s website says, “Brian lost an epic struggle with cancer. He courageously continued to serve our town to the very end. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family.”

Gordon, a Democrat, was elected to the Weston Board of Selectmen in 2017. His cooperative personality and astute business acumen made him popular with both sides of the political aisle.

Stephan Grozinger, a Republican on the board, posted on Facebook Sunday night, “I am devastated by the news that my friend and fellow selectman, Brian Gordon, passed this evening. Brian was among the most instantly likable people I have ever met. Truly, he was a good, kind, and warm-hearted soul and will be terribly missed.”

Gordon grew up in Westport and moved to Weston in 2013. He owned his own strategic consulting business.

There will be a service for Gordon at noon on Wednesday, Nov. 21, at Temple Israel in Westport.