Taxpayer survey is getting good momentum

The Board of Finance is making headway with its survey of Wilton taxpayers.

As of Friday, Nov. 16, approximately 1,350 residents had responded to it. “Word has gotten out, through posters at the Y and the senior center and on social media, so I am happy with the number of responses so far,” said Richard Creeth, chair of the survey subcommittee.

The purpose of the brief survey is to let town officials know how residents would like their taxes spent.

Survey responses are anonymous and are being tracked by age group in order to get a representation of the Wilton population, Creeth said.

The deadline to respond to the survey is Monday, Nov. 26. Creeth said the findings will be analyzed and presented to the finance board on Tuesday, Dec. 18.

“The difference between this survey and other surveys is that we are trying to get a big enough response to truly reflect the population,” Creeth said.

The survey is brief and takes about 10 minutes. Taxpayers who still haven’t taken it yet may do so online at wiltontaxpayer.com.