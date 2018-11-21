Holiday fun at Ambler

Although the calendar won’t say it’s winter until Dec. 21, Thanksgiving begins the winter holiday season and Ambler Farm is ready.

First up is trebuchet fun at noon on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 22. Those looking for a little fresh air before sitting down to a big turkey dinner are invited to join in as the “Pumpkin Warrior” launches pumpkins down the field. No registration is required.

Visitors are asked to bring unexpired, non-perishable food and other items for Wilton Social Services. Personal care items are also always welcome.

Annual greens sale

The farm’s annual greens sale opens on Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 1-2, and continues the following weekend, Dec. 8-9. Pre-orders will be taken online until Sunday, Nov. 25. Those who do so may visit the farm on Dec. 1, from 9 to 11, to select their greens before the sale opens to the public.

Individuals and families may visit Dec. 1 from 11 to 4 , Dec. 8, from 9 to 4, and Sundays from 11 to 4, to enjoy hot cocoa, cider and treats while picking out a Christmas tree or other holiday greens.

Pre-order at amblerfarm.org/2018-greens-sale/.

Questions may be directed to Debbie Corrigan at [email protected] Proceeds will directly benefit Ambler Farm.

The farm is also enlisting volunteers to help with the greens sale. Visit https://bit.ly/2OKW2J1 to sign up.

Ambler Farm is at 257 Hurlbutt Street.