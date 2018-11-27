Menorah lighting in Wilton on Dec. 2

The Schneerson Center of Connecticut will host several area giant menorah lightings, including one in Wilton, for the festival of Hanukah, which begins the evening of Dec. 2 and ends on Dec. 10.

The public is invited to these lightings that will feature live holiday music, donuts, dreidels and other holiday giveaways. These family-friendly events are geared to all ages.

Hanukah, the festival of lights, celebrates the victory of the Maccabees over the Greek Syrian oppressors in the land of Israel and the rededication of the Temple in Jerusalem with the lighting of the menorah. Although they had only one day’s supply of olive oil it miraculously lasted eight full days until new oil was obtained. The menorah is a symbol of hope and freedom. Hanukah is celebrated for eight consecutive days with the lighting of one candle the first night and increasing each night with an additional candle until all eight are lit.

The Wilton Community Menorah lighting celebration will be held Sunday, Dec. 2, at 4:45 p.m. at the Wilton Town Green. The event will include live music, hot latkes, Hanukah gelt, dreidels, and is free and open to all. The lighting will be led by Rabbi Levi Stone of the Schneerson Center. For more information call 203-635-4118 or visit schneersoncenter.org.

There will also be a menorah lighting on Sunday, Dec. 2, at 6 p.m. in Weston, and Monday, Dec. 3 at 6:15 p.m. in Westport.