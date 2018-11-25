Holiday gingerbread house contest gets real

Wilton Library and the Wilton Chamber of Commerce are inviting families, groups, and individual to create and submit gingerbread or other edible models of Wilton houses or buildings for the first-ever How Sweet It Is in Wilton: Gingerbread House Contest.

“Creating gingerbread models of our homes, businesses, and structures in town seems like a fun way to celebrate Wilton,” said Melissa Baker, a media and digital services librarian at Wilton Library, adding that the library is “thrilled to be partnering with the Chamber of Commerce in hopes that businesses, as well as families, will participate” in the contest.

Baker said an annual gingerbread contest in Boston was the inspiration for the How Sweet It Is in Wilton contest.

“Last year, I came across an article about an annual gingerbread house contest in Boston. Their contest features architects and professional designers, but I loved the idea of an edible model of the community,” she said.

“We took that idea and translated it from a professional competition in a big city to a community activity in our town.”

Edible models for Wilton’s contest need to be dropped off on either Sunday, Dec. 2, from 1 to 4:30; or Monday, Dec. 3, from 10 to 7:30. Wilton Library patrons will be able to vote for their favorite models from Dec. 4 through Dec. 18.

The creations will be on display in Wilton Library’s new books area through Wednesday, Jan. 2.

Entries will be judged in three categories:

Best historical Wilton house;

Best creative Wilton building; and

Best whimsical design.

Library visitors will be able to vote for their favorite models from Tuesday, Dec. 4, through Tuesday, Dec. 18, and the creation with the most votes will be named the Community Favorite.

Winners will be announced Wednesday, Dec. 19, at 4 p.m., in two age-group categories — 12 and under and 13 to adult. Winning submissions, including the Community Favorite, will be awarded $25 Wilton Chamber gift certificates.

Only non-perishable foods should be used for the edible models, and all designs must be completely edible — except for base, whose footprint cannot exceed 20” x 20.”

Entrants must fill out and deliver an entry form to the library reference desk. Each solo or group entrant may only submit one contest entry.

Contest details, as well as a printable entry form, are available at wiltonlibrary.org/gingerbread-house-contest-2018.