Wilton school buses may be delayed due to weather

Update 9:30 a.m.: With Wilton public schools on a two-hour delayed opening this morning, administrators are advising to allow more time for buses to arrive.

On the school website, they advise: “Please have your student(s) at their bus stop at your regular two-hour delay time. Also be aware that currently Olmstead Hill Road and Mountain Road have slippery conditions so plan and drive accordingly. Our buses will be traveling slowly this morning due to conditions. Your patience is appreciated.”

Wilton schools will open with a two-hour delay this morning, Nov. 16:

Cider Mill will open at 9:40.

Wilton High School, Middlebrook, and Our Lady of Fatima will open at 10:20.

Miller-Driscoll will open at 11:05.

At Riverbrook Regional YMCA in Wilton, all program classes and group fitness classes before noon are canceled (including classes held at the gymnastics center). Nursery School and morning Creative 2’s begin at 10:30 a.m. Babysitting will open at 10:30 unless staff can get in earlier. A decision on all afternoon programs will be made by 11:30.. Check wiltonymca.org for updates.