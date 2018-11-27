Wilton attorney receives peer recognition honor

Christine M. Tenore, a partner at the Law Offices of Eliovson and Tenore in Fairfield, was named a Rising Star for 2018, a program run by Thomson Reuters.

This selection is based on an evaluation of 12 indicators including peer recognition and professional achievement in legal practice. She represents clients with issues related to elder law, estate planning and probate.

Tenore is a member of the Wilton Social Services Commission. She is also a member of the Greater Bridgeport Elderly Services Council and the Connecticut Geriatrics Society.