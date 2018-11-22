Wilton artisans at Silvermine show

Wilton resident Nash Hyon will be among more than 15 artisans exhibiting at the Black Friday weekend Holiday Trunk Show at the Silvermine Arts Center Friday, Nov. 23, through Sunday, Nov. 25, from 11 to 4 each day. A portion of all sales go towards benefiting Silvermine’s community events.

Hyon will exhibit contemporary decoupage-cut and pasted decorative paper on glass that is then sealed. She has taught and created decoupage for over 20 years and her work includes plates, bowls and lamps.

Also from Wilton, jewelry designer Studio Minerale will showcase one-of-a-kind, gemstone earrings and necklaces. Free holiday wrapping for all Studio Minerale gifts is included with purchases.

Silvermine is at 1037 Silvermine Road, New Canaan. Information: 203-966-9700 or silvermineart.org.