Track supporters

Supporters of Wilton’s Back the Track movement raised $5,000 during a recent evening at Marly’s restaurant in Wilton Center where a portion of the tips were donated to the cause of rebuilding the track at Wilton High School. They are hoping 600 families will donate $100 each by Dec. 31 to reach their goal’s halfway point. At the Marly’s event are, from left, head bartender Gordon Abraham, Wilton Running Club coach Kevin Foley, chef Marc Avery, Beverly Hermann of the Wilton Track Association, and Marly’s assistant manager Patrick Fagin. For information or to make a contribution, visit backthetrack.org.