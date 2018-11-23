Parent support group meets

Holidays can add an extra layer of stress to families already dealing with challenging behavior on the part of their children.

The National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) Child and Adolescent Network (CAN) is a support group for parents of children with behavioral, emotional and mental health issues. The meeting is free, confidential, safe and led by trained volunteer facilitators who themselves have had personal experiences raising children with these concerns. The meetings are a place to speak freely and be understood without embarrassment or the fear of being judged or treated differently.

The next meeting is Monday, Nov. 26, from 10 to 11:30, G&B Cultural Center, 49 New Street, Wilton. Information: Beth at 203-984-0123/[email protected] or Vanessa at 203-970-4130/[email protected].