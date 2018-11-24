Continuing Ed offers online dating course

Chris Capelle, a Wilton resident with 25 years of hands-on IT experience, will lead a Wilton Continuing Education course on online dating Friday, Nov. 30, at the Comstock Community Center.

Through the course, people will learn how to not only differentiate, and choose, between different dating websites, but also pick the right photos and create a winning profile and avoid scammers.

Capelle’s Dating Online class will take place from noon to 2. There is a $30 class fee and a $10 discount for Wilton residents.

For more information or to register, visit wiltoncontinuinged.org.