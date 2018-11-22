Senior Center News

Holiday luncheon

Please join us for some more holiday fun on Friday, Dec. 7, at noon at Comstock Community Center for a lunch hosted by Wilton Parks and Recreation. The cost is $5 per person. Please call 203-834-6238 for reservations or sign up on the bulletin board in the senior center café.

Inclement weather policy

It’s only November, but it has already snowed! Please review the senior center’s inclement weather policy. When in doubt, call 203-834-6240 after 7:30 a.m. and listen to the recording for information regarding the day’s activities at the senior center. We do not follow the public school closings.

Coming events

Friday, Nov. 23, senior center closed.

Monday, Nov. 26, 10:30 Line Dancing with Beatriz Araujo; 12:00, Movie; 1:00, Bridge.

Tuesday, Nov. 27, 9:45, BeMoved with Phyllis Hirschfield; 11, Yoga with Denise O’Hearn; 11:00, Book Discussion; 12:30; Five Crowns with Nerina Klobas; 12:30 Mah Jongg; 1, Studio Knitting.

Wednesday, Nov. 28, 10, Writers Group; 10, Open Bridge with Mike Hess; 10:30, Tai Chi with Joe Alampi; 1, American Mah Jongg.

Thursday, Nov. 29, 10, Yoga with Denise O’Hearn; 12:00, Lunch; 12:45, Bingo.