Library Lines

Perfect holiday activity

If a fun family activity is needed over the Thanksgiving holiday, the “How Sweet It Is in Wilton” Gingerbread House Contest may be the perfect solution. The library and the Wilton Chamber of Commerce are sponsoring a gingerbread house contest that is open to all — families, groups, organizations, merchants and individuals are invited to submit gingerbread or other edible models of Wilton houses or buildings to be put on display in the library. The entries will be judged by a panel of prominent community members. Winners will receive Wilton Chamber gift certificates. Drop-off dates and times for the creations are Sunday, Dec. 2, from 1 to 4:30, and Monday, Dec. 3, from 10 to 7:30. Entries will be judged in two age groups: 12 and under; and ages 13 to adult. Winners will be selected in three categories: best historical Wilton house, best creative Wilton building, and best whimsical design. From Dec. 4 through Dec. 18, visitors to the library also may vote for their favorite models. Winners will be announced Dec. 19 at 4 p.m. Entries will remain on display through Jan. 2, 2019. See the library’s website for full details including measurements, guidelines, entry forms and helpful links.

Weir Farm artist and nature

Capucine Gros’s love of the nation’s national parks melded perfectly with her November artist-in residence tenure at Weir Farm this month. People will have an opportunity to see her exhibition on Monday, Nov. 26, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at the library. According to Gros, her work is greatly influenced by her experiences traveling around the country, hiking and camping through several national parks. hese outdoor excursions had an enormous impact on her as she was struck by the parks’ extraordinary role in sharing and caring for the country’s natural treasures. The Weir Farm residency program is a unique opportunity for her to serve this role through the platform of art, another tool for the preservation of otherwise vulnerable or ephemeral things. Her recent projects investigated geography, populations and the ownership of land and inevitably pointed her towards opportunities to make work while immersed in nature. Please see the library’s registration link for details. The program is co-sponsored by Weir Farm Art Center and Weir Farm National Historic Site and presented by the library. There is no charge. Registration is suggested.

Senior center book discussion

Seniors this month discuss The Quiet American by Graham Greene on Tuesday, Nov. 27, from 11 to noon, for the Senior Center Book Discussion. Ray Rauth will lead the group that meets at Comstock Community Center. The story is perhaps Greene’s most controversial novel combining a love triangle/murder mystery with a secret agent thriller as the basis for a political commentary. The group takes a break for December and picks up again on Jan. 22 with a discussion of Seven Brief Lessons on Physics by Carlo Rovelli, led by Michael Hess. Call the senior center for details and to register at 203-834-6240.

The season has arrived!

Wilton Library’s Holiday Book Sale in the gallery is a seasonal delight where bargains can be found featuring a large array of pristine books for all ages, DVDs, and CDs. All merchandise is perfect for holiday gift-giving such as cookbooks, art books, religion and inspiration, history and so much more. As items are sold, new ones appear daily. All sales support the library. The sale opens at noon on Nov. 29 and continues during regular library hours through Jan. 2, 2019. The library is closed on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day. Each time visitors come to the library, they should take a peek at the book sale in the gallery. It’s a perfect place to find last minute gifts, stocking stuffers, or even a place to stock up on books for the visiting grandkids.

Secret strategies for small business

SCORE of Fairfield County, the Wilton Chamber of Commerce and the library present a free seminar that will show small business owners how to improve their productivity and make more money in less time. F Secret Strategies to Generating More Profits, Working Fewer Hours is on Thursday, Nov. 29, from 6 to 8 p.m. This workshop is designed to show small business owners five strategies to increase profits and cash-flow, reduce stress and have more time to spend with loved ones. Speaker Bernie Kettle is a business consultant and business growth coach with more than 30 years of experience from working with Fortune 100 companies to entrepreneurs. Registration is required: fairfieldcounty.score.org or call SCORE at 203-831-0065. Check-in begins at 5:30pm. The Wilton Bulletin is the media sponsor.

Two ‘not-to-be-missed’ December programs

It’s time to think of two early December programs which could be easily overlooked with the rush of the holidays. Author Susan Orlean comes to the library on Sunday, Dec. 2, from 2 to 3:30, to discuss her latest nonfiction, The Library Book. This is a compelling read for anyone who loves books, libraries or a real-life mystery. The book is about the April 1986 burning of the Los Angeles Public Library. Also on Sunday, Dec. 2, from 5 to 6:30, the Brubeck Brothers Quartet returns to the Hot & Cool: Jazz at the Brubeck Room concert series performing music from TimeLine, which celebrates the 60th anniversary of Dave Brubeck’s tour of the Middle East. Registration is strongly recommended for both programs. Please see the library’s website for details.

