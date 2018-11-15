Library closes at 5 p.m., Metro-North advises caution when traveling

UPDATE: 3:45 p.m. — Wilton Library will close at 5 p.m. today, Thursday, due to the snowstorm that has begun. Patrons are advised to check the library’s website at www.wiltonlibrary.org tomorrow morning to see if there is a change in the normal start time of 10 am.

2:20 p.m. — Due to poor weather forecast for this afternoon and this evening, Wilton Library has canceled its afternoon and evening programs:

Red Cross Babysitting, 2 pm

Around the World, 4 pm

TAP Robotics, 4 pm

National Alzheimer’s Awareness Panel, 7 pm

More information may be found at www.wiltonlibrary.org.

The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning in effect until 4 a.m. Friday, Nov. 16. Heavy snow and then mixed precipitation is expected. Total snow accumulations of four to seven inches as well as one-tenth inch of ice is expected. Snowfall rates of one to two inches per hour are possible with winds gusting as high as 40 mph.

Because of the inclement weather, Metro-North advises travelers to allow extra time and to use caution when entering and exiting trains, and on platforms and staircases. For service updates, visit mta.info/mnr or call 1-877-690-5114.