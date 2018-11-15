With Taylor Loud, Katie Stevenson and Emma Babashak leading the charge, the Wilton High girls swim team finished third at the Class L state championship meet on Tuesday night at Southern Connecticut State University in New Haven.

The Warriors had 556 points to easily beat fourth-place New Canaan (447 points). Cheshire was first with 829.5 points, followed by runner-up Darien with 681.5 points.

“I thought we swam really well,” said Wilton head coach Todd Stevens. “We were fourth last year behind New Canaan, so I was happy we did better and made the top three.”

Loud and Stevenson each had a pair of top-five individual finishes (in the same events) and swam on two Wilton relays that placed in the top four.

Stevenson was second (52.30) and Loud third (52.73) for the Warriors in the 100-yard freestyle. The order was flipped in the 50 freestyle, as Loud finished third (24.58) and Stevenson was fourth (24.85).

Two Wilton swimmers added top-five performances in the 500 freestyle, with Emma Babashak placing third (5:06.55) and Arisa Cowe finishing fifth (5:09.12).

Stevenson, Babashak, Abbey Gardner, and Loud combined to finish second for Wilton in the 400 freestyle with a time of 3:33.07.

Stevenson, Morgan Dill, Avery Rowland, and Loud were fourth in the 200 freestyle relay (1:40.21), and Brooke Gardner, Newcomer, Babashak, and Dill finished sixth in the 200 medley relay (1:53.48).

Newcomer qualified for the A Final (top-eight swimmers from prelims) in the 100 breaststroke and wound up placing sixth with a time of 1:08.40.

Adding points for the Warriors with top-24 individual finishes were Abbey Gardner (10th, 1:58.10) in the 200 freestyle; Olivia Crisafulli (11th, 2:15.95), Rowland (12th, 2:16.00) and Liela Hastings (17th, 2:12.27) in the 200 individual medley; Dill (12th, 25.46) and Carolyn Hendricks (24th, 26.77) in the 50 freestyle; Cowe (ninth, 59:08), Babashak (10th, 59:19), Crisafulli (18th, 1:02.35), and Hendricks (22nd, 1:03.77) in the 100 butterfly; Rowland (17th, 55.76) in the 100 freestyle; Anais Wentzel (11th, 5:14.27) and Abbey Gardner (13th, 5:16.49) in the 500 freestyle; Brooke Gardner (16th, 1:03.02) and Dill (18th, 1:03.82) in the 100 backstroke; and Wentzel (10th, 1:09.57) in the 100 breaststroke.

Hastings (200 IM, C Final), Cowe (100 butterfly, B Final), and Rowland (100 freestyle, C Final) won consolation heats.

Also contributing points for Wilton were Marra Woodring (11th, 327.90 points), Amy Malburg (14th, 319.70) and Suzanne Malburg (18th, 3:03.60) in the Class L diving championships, which took place last Thursday at Middletown High School.

Notes: Based on their finishes (top three for individual events and top two for relays), Loud, Stevenson, Babashak, and Abbey Gardner earned Class L All-State honors.

Wilton will end its season this Saturday at the State Open meet in New Haven (Yale University).