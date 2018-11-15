Wilton Board of Selectmen Briefs

The following items were discussed and voted on at the Nov. 5 Board of Selectmen meeting.

Appointments

Kimberley Purcell was appointed as Economic Development Commission Representative to the Schenck’s Island/Merwin Meadows Committee (SIMM) for an open-ended term.

Re-appointments

The following were re-appointed to two-year terms from Dec. 1, 2018 to Nov. 30, 2020:

Pam Kelley, Deborah List and Paul Nisco to Commission on Social Services.

Casey Healy to Fire Commission.

David Waters to Police Commission.

Jennifer Kendra to Parks & Recreation Commission.

Rudy Escalante and Kenneth Hoffman to Wilton Investment Committee for Employees of Town of Wilton.

The following were re-appointed to three year terms from Dec. 1, 2018 to Nov. 30, 2021:

Nicholas Lee to Inland Wetlands Commission.

Colleen O’Brien and Frank Simone to Conservation Commission.

Jeff Lapnow to Conservation Commission Deer Committee.

Margaret (Peg) Koellmer to Conservation Commission Tree Committee.

Elizabeth Edwards to Council on Ethics.

CERT grant application

The selectmen approved the annual CERT (Community Emergency Response Team) Basic Training Grant Application in the amount of $1,200.