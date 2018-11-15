Wilton Board of Selectmen Briefs

The following items were discussed and voted on at the Nov. 5  Board of Selectmen meeting.

Appointments

Kimberley Purcell was appointed as Economic Development Commission Representative to the Schenck’s Island/Merwin Meadows Committee (SIMM) for an open-ended term.

Re-appointments

The following were re-appointed to two-year terms from Dec. 1, 2018 to Nov. 30, 2020:

  • Pam Kelley, Deborah List and Paul Nisco to Commission on Social Services.
  • Casey Healy to Fire Commission.
  • David Waters to Police Commission.
  • Jennifer Kendra to Parks & Recreation Commission.
  • Rudy Escalante and Kenneth Hoffman to Wilton Investment Committee for Employees of Town of Wilton.

The following were re-appointed to three year terms from Dec. 1, 2018 to Nov. 30, 2021:  

  • Nicholas Lee to Inland Wetlands Commission.
  • Colleen O’Brien and Frank Simone to Conservation Commission.
  • Jeff Lapnow to Conservation Commission Deer Committee.
  • Margaret (Peg) Koellmer to Conservation Commission Tree Committee.
  • Elizabeth Edwards to Council on Ethics.

CERT grant application

The selectmen approved the annual CERT (Community Emergency Response Team) Basic Training Grant Application in the amount of $1,200.

