Wilton Board of Selectmen Briefs

The following items were discussed and voted on at the Nov. 5 Board of Selectmen meeting.
Appointments
Kimberley Purcell was appointed as Economic Development Commission Representative to the Schenck’s Island/Merwin Meadows Committee (SIMM) for an open-ended term.
Re-appointments
The following were re-appointed to two-year terms from Dec. 1, 2018 to Nov. 30, 2020:
- Pam Kelley, Deborah List and Paul Nisco to Commission on Social Services.
- Casey Healy to Fire Commission.
- David Waters to Police Commission.
- Jennifer Kendra to Parks & Recreation Commission.
- Rudy Escalante and Kenneth Hoffman to Wilton Investment Committee for Employees of Town of Wilton.
The following were re-appointed to three year terms from Dec. 1, 2018 to Nov. 30, 2021:
- Nicholas Lee to Inland Wetlands Commission.
- Colleen O’Brien and Frank Simone to Conservation Commission.
- Jeff Lapnow to Conservation Commission Deer Committee.
- Margaret (Peg) Koellmer to Conservation Commission Tree Committee.
- Elizabeth Edwards to Council on Ethics.
CERT grant application
The selectmen approved the annual CERT (Community Emergency Response Team) Basic Training Grant Application in the amount of $1,200.