All after school and evening activities for Wilton public schools have been canceled for today, Nov. 15, due to an impending storm.

All Pre-K-8 parent-teacher conferences scheduled to end after 3 p.m. will be rescheduled.

School dismissal schedule:

Miller Driscoll – 1:15 p.m. (conference day)

Cider Mill – 11:55 a.m. (conference day)

Middlebrook – 12:30 p.m. (conference day)

Wilton High School – 2:50 (regular day)