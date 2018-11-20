Children may make cranberry tarts

In keeping with the holiday season, the Wilton Historical Society will offer a Colonial Cookery and Customs Workshop for Kids on Saturday, Nov. 24, from 11 to 12:30. Children 6 to 12 years old will learn how to make a cranberry tart.

Colonists who came to America found cranberries to be similar in flavor to the lingonberries they left behind, but much more tart. While learning how Colonial cooks adapted, children will also learn how a kitchen of the times operated.

The cost for members is $10, $15 for non-members. Space is limited, register by emailing [email protected] or call 203-762-7257.