Wilton Heights hearing will extend into January

The Planning and Zoning Commission public hearing on Wilton Heights LLC’s special permit application for 300 Danbury Road and several properties on Whitewood Lane, which opened on Oct. 22, will extend into January.

The special permit application is to “allow retail stores and shops for the conduct of retail business … and to allow dwelling units located above street level stores/offices … for property located at 300 Danbury Road and at 3, 7 and 11 Whitewood Lane, and additional properties on Whitewood Lane.”

The applicant’s attorney, J. Casey Healy, announced the extension of the public hearing at the commission’s Nov. 13 meeting.

The reason for the extension, he explained, is due to the fact that Wilton’s Inland Wetlands Commission won’t have a report prepared for the planning commission until Dec. 13 — three days after Planning and Zoning’s final meeting of the calendar year.

“We’ll be extending to January so the Inland Wetlands report gets into the file,” said Gregory and Adams attorney J. Casey Healy, representing Wilton Heights LLC. “I’ll do a letter tomorrow that extends the deadline all the way out to January.”

The next Planning and Zoning Commission meeting is scheduled for Monday, Nov. 26, in Room A of the town hall annex, at 7:15 p.m.