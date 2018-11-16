Town prepares for Aquarion permit review

Town officials are moving forward with the Aquarion Water Diversion permit application, and will be setting up a meeting with property owners early next year to discuss it.

On Wednesday, Nov. 7, Wilton First Selectwoman Lynne Vanderslice attended an informational session about the application with Town Planner Bob Nerney, Environmental Affairs Director Mike Conklin, Town Counsel Ira Bloom, attorney Steve Studer, and Brian Blum from Langan.

Also in attendance were representatives from Aquarion and their advisers along with representatives from various river and water advocacy groups and other area governmental agencies.

The town of Wilton has engaged the services of Langan, an environmental consulting firm, to advise the town on the permit application. Langan has extensive experience within and outside of Connecticut, Vanderslice said, and has initially been engaged for phase one of what is expected to be a two- to three-phase engagement with the application. The cost is $10,000.

Langan’s initial report is expected to be discussed at the Board of Selectmen’s meeting on Monday, Dec. 17. A meeting with property owners in the area of the Cannondale wellfield will be held in early January.

Aquarion has submitted an application with the state to remove one million gallons of water per day from a well in Cannondale at 3 Cannon Road, next to the ABC Boys’ House, where there is a significant aquifer. The stated purpose is to “augment the Greater Bridgeport System — that includes Wilton — which is being relied upon to meet supply deficits in the southwest Fairfield County service area, as well as the Ridgefield service area.”