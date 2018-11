Girl Scouts, from left, Emma Roos, Lainey Kovach, Sofia Anello, Chloe DuBrock and Avery Fischer spent Election Day last week helping with a fall cleanup at Ambler Farm. The morning started off with approximately 100 scouts volunteering time from their day off from school to rake and clean up Ambler Farm. Not only did the farm benefit, but the girls brought food items with them to donate to Wilton’s food pantry. — Contributed photo