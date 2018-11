Mitch Ancona of Ancona’s Wines & Liquors presents Wilton Library’s executive director Elaine Tai-Lauria with a check for Wilton Library’s Bocce Brawlers second-place finish in the Branchville Civic Association’s fourth annual Bocce Tournament. The funds will go toward two much-needed book carts for the library’s book cellar volunteers. Members of the Brawlers team are, from left, Jon Waxberg, Fabio Biagiotti, Michael Crystal, Bob Correa and Phil Lauria. — Contributed photo