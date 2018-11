Capt. Brian Elliott and Firefighter Bryan Montgomery place a sign in front of fire headquarters at 236 Danbury Road announcing the annual Toys for Tots collection. The Wilton Firefighters Local 2233 will collect new, unwrapped toys at the firehouse through Dec. 14 for the U.S. Marine Corps program. Donations may also be dropped off at the fire station at 707 Ridgefield Road. For more information email [email protected]. — Contributed photo