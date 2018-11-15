This Weekend: Festivals, markets and more

Ellen Hoverkamp

Photographer Ellen Hoverkamp’s work will be displayed on Nov. 15-18 at the Firehouse Gallery, 81 Naugatuck Avenue, Milford. For more information, visit milfordarts.org.

Moments of Solitude

Moments of Solitude runs Nov. 15 through Jan. 7 at the Curtis Gallery, New Canaan Library, 151 Main Street, New Canaan. For more information, visit newcanaanlibrary.org.

Farewell to Fall

The Farewell to Fall exhibit runs Nov. 15 through Dec. 15 at Ridgefield Art on Main at 448 Main Street, Ridgefield. Lynn Savini, Clarice Shirvell, Heidi Lewis Coleman and James Pascucci will have their work displayed.

Artique

The Artique 2018 sale runs Nov. 15-17 at St. Stephen’s Church, 351 Main Street, Ridgefield. An opening night reception and sale will be held on Nov. 15 from 6:30-8:30 p.m.

Almost, Maine

Almost, Maine will be performed on Nov. 15-18 at 2 and 7:30 p.m. at Ridgefield High School, 700 North Salem Road, Ridgefield. Tickets are $15. For more information, visit rhsperformingarts.info.

Art Ahead of Its Time

The Art Ahead of Its Time show is on Nov. 15 from 6:30-8:30 p.m. at the Weston Public Library, 56 Norfield Road, Weston. The show features work created by infants, children and adults who were born prematurely. For more information, visit ttmf.org.

Steep Canyon Rangers

The Steep Canyon Rangers will perform on Nov. 15 at 7:30 p.m. at the Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Road, Ridgefield. Tickets are $57.50. For more information, visit ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Jeanne Freeman

Fiddler Jeanne Freeman will perform on Nov. 15 at 7:45 p.m. at St. Gabriel’s Church Hall, 26 Broadway, Milford. For more information, call 203-876-9973.

Tim Allen

Tim Allen will perform on Nov. 15 at 8 p.m. at the Palace Theatre, 61 Atlantic Street, Stamford. Tickets are $51-$127. For more information, visit palacestamford.org.

Elf the Musical

Elf the Musical runs Nov. 16 through Dec. 15 at the Kweskin Theatre, 1349 Newfield Avenue, Stamford. Tickets are $35. For more information, visit curtaincallinc.com.

Wreath Festival

The Founders Hall Wreath Festival runs Nov. 16-18 at 193 Danbury Road, Ridgefield. An opening celebration is on Nov. 16 at 7 p.m. Tickets are $60 for the opening celebration. The festival is free Nov. 17-18. For more information, visit founders-hall.org.

Festive Home

Festive Home – All That Glitters runs Nov. 16 through Dec. 21 at 34 Halpin Lane, Ridgefield. The Preview Party is on Nov. 16 at 7 p.m. and tickets are $20. Festive Home is free Nov. 17 through Dec. 21. For more information, visit rgoa.org.

Firing Circuits

The Artists of Firing Circuits Studios Art will be displayed Nov. 16 through Dec. 26 at the Wilton Library, 137 Old Ridgefield Road, Wilton. For more information, visit wiltonlibrary.org.

Life and Depth

The Life and Depth exhibit runs Nov. 16 through January 2019 at Newton Roux, 14 Elm Street, Westport. The exhibit features works by Norm Siegel. For more information, visit newtonroux.com.

Laramie Project

The Laramie Project: Ten Years Later will be performed Nov. 16-17 at the Black Box Theatre, Wooster School, 91 Miry Brook Road, Danbury. Tickets are $15. For more information, visit woosterschool.org/laramie.

Wine Tasting

Wine Tasting will be held on Nov. 16 from 7 to 10 p.m. at the Penfield Pavilion, 323 Fairfield Beach Road, Fairfield. Proceeds benefit Caroline House. Tickets are $40. For more information, visit thecarolinehouse.org.

Jay Rowe

Jay Rowe will perform on Nov. 16 at 7 p.m. at the Milford Arts Council, 40 Railroad Avenue, Milford. Tickets are $25. For more information, visit milfordarts.org.

Tea Leaf Green

Tea Leaf Green will perform on Nov. 16 at 7 p.m. at the Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford Street, Fairfield. Tickets are $28. For more information, visit fairfieldtheatre.org.

Face of Winter

Warren Miller’s Face of Winter will be screened on Nov. 16 at 8 p.m. at the Palace Theatre, 61 Atlantic Street, Stamford. Tickets are $20.50. For more information, visit palacestamford.org.

The Capitol Steps

The Capitol Steps will perform on Nov. 16 at 8 p.m. at the Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Road, Ridgefield. The comedy troupe founded by former Senate staffers will make bring a night of political comedy. Tickets are $55. For more information, visit ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Take the Time

The Take the Time exhibit runs Nov. 17 through Dec. 31 at the Kershner Gallery, Fairfield Public Library, 1080 Old Post Road, Fairfield. It features work by Sarah Chapman, Charles Hull and Michele Huber. For more information, call 203-246-9065.

Craft Fair

The Ridgefield Woman’s Club Craft Fair is on Nov. 17 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at East Ridge Middle School, 10 East Ridge Road, Ridgefield. Admission is $8. For more information, visit rwc-craftfair.com.

Holiday crafts

The Holiday Craft Fair is on Nov. 17 from 10 a.m.- 4p.m. at Fairfield Grace United Methodist Church, 1089 Fairfield Woods Road, Fairfield. For more information, call 203-414-7299.

*Tinsmithing

A Tinsmithing workshop is on Nov. 17 at 11 a.m. at the Wilton Historical Society, 224 Danbury Road., Wilton. A museum educator will talk about the history of tinsmiths and the important items they produced, including cookie cutters. Register online. Tickets are $10 for members and $15 for non-members. For more information, email [email protected]

Gingerbread Decorating

Gingerbread Decorating Workshop is on Nov. 17 at 11 a.m. at Westport Historical Society, 25 Avery Place, Westport. Tickets are $10 for members and $15 for non-members. For more information, visit westporthistory.org.

A Night of Music

A Night of Music is on Nov. 17 at 6 p.m. at the Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford Street, Fairfield. The National Anthem will be performed by Denise Daniels Biagi, a few laughs with Fairfield’s own Gary MacNamara and musical performances from Shameless and Fleetwood Macked. Proceeds will benefit St. Vincent’s Swim the Sound. Tickets are $50. For more information, visit fairfieldtheatre.org.

Masquerade

The annual Masquerade Ball is on Nov. 17 at 6:30 p.m. at the Sheraton Hotel, 700 East Main Street, Stamford. Hosted by the Exchange Club of Stamford, proceeds will benefit HELP for Kids, an organization that provides programs for abused and neglected children. Tickets are $125. For more information, visit ecsunmaskchildabuse.dojiggy.com.

Poliwood

Poliwood will be screened on Nov. 17 at 7:30 p.m. at the Wilton Library, 137 Old Ridgefield Road, Wilton. For more information, visit wiltonlibrary.org.

Max Weinberg’s Jukebox

Max Weinberg’s Jukebox will perform on Nov. 17 at 8 p.m. at the Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Road, Ridgefield. Tickets are $60-$175. For more information, visit ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

All In

All In will be screened on Nov. 17 at 8 p.m. at the Palace Danbury, 165 Main Street, Danbury. The documentary is about women skiers. Tickets are $20. For more information, visit thepalacedanbury.com.

Todd Snider

Todd Snider will perform on Nov. 17 at 7 p.m. at the Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford Street, Fairfield. Tickets are $38. For more information, visit fairfieldtheatre.org.

Joe Jencks

Joe Jencks will perform on Nov. 17 at 8 p.m. at the Voice Café, Unitarian Church in Westport, 10 Lyons Plains Road, Westport. Tickets are $25. For more information, visit voicescafe.org.

Russian Christmas

A Russian Christmas will be performed on Nov. 18 at 3 p.m. at the First Congregational Church of Danbury, 164 Deer Hill Avenue, Danbury. Tickets are $20. For more information, visit cmchorale.org.