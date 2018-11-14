Sound of Music: Concerts and recitals

Steep Canyon Rangers, Nov. 15, 7:30 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. The Grammy Award-winning, sextet has spent nearly two decades bending and shaping the bluegrass aesthetic, wedding it to elements of pop, country, folk rock, and more to create something original and all their own. Tickets $57.50. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Fiddler Jeanne Freeman, Nov. 15, 7:45 p.m., St. Gabriel’s Church Hall, 26 Broadway, Milford. Info: call 203-876-9973.

Jay Rowe, Nov. 16, 7 p.m., Milford Arts Council, 40 Railroad Ave., Milford. Tickets $25. Info: milfordarts.org

Tea Leaf Green, Nov. 16, 7 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Tickets $28. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

Warren Miller’s Face of Winter, Nov. 16, 8 p.m., Palace Theatre, 61 Atlantic St., Stamford. Tickets $20.50. Info: palacestamford.org.

The Capitol Steps, Nov. 16, 8 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. The comedy troupe founded by former Senate staffers will make bring a night of political comedy. Tickets $55. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Todd Snider, Nov. 17, 7 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Tickets $38. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

Joe Jencks, Nov. 17, 8 p.m., Voice Café, Unitarian Church in Westport, 10 Lyons Plains Rd., Westport. Tickets $25. Info: voicescafe.org.

Max Weinberg’s Jukebox Nov. 17, 8 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Max Weinberg was the longtime drummer for Bruce Springsteen’s E Street Band. Tickets $60-$175. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

A Russian Christmas, Nov. 18, 3 p.m., First Congregational Church of Danbury, 164 Deer Hill Ave., Danbury. Tickets $20. Info: cmchorale.org.

Brother Joscephus, Nov. 23, 7 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Tickets $28. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

Mullett, Nov. 23, 7 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Tickets $25. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org

Hey Nineteen, Nov. 24, 8 p.m., Bijou Theatre, 275 Fairfield Ave., Bridgeport. They will perform a Steely Dan tribute. Tickets $24-$40. Info: bijoutheatrect.net.

Colonial Concert XXXIX, Nov. 24, 8 p.m., United Church on the Green, 270 Temple St., New Haven. Orchestra New England will perform. Tickets $25-$45. Info: orchestranewengland.org.

Michael Glabicki of Rusted Root with Dirk Miller, Nov. 25, 7 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Tickets $28. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

Hot Tuna Acoustic, Nov. 25, 7:30 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets $62.50. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Carbon Leaf, Nov. 29, 7 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Tickets $28. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

Marshall Tucker Band, Nov. 29, 8 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets $55. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

St. Petersburg Piano Quartet, Nov. 30, 7:30 p.m., St. Michael’s Lutheran Church, 5 Oenoke Ridge, New Canaan. Info: stmichaelslutheran.org.

Ronnie Spector and The Ronettes, Nov. 30, 7:30 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. They will perform their show the Best Christmas Party Ever. Tickets $49.50. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Broadway Unplugged, Nov. 30, 8 p.m., ACT of CT, 36 Old Quarry Rd., Ridgefield. Lindsay Mendez and Bryan Perri will perform. Tickets $80. Info: actofct.org.

Love Letter, Dec. 1, 8 p.m., Ridgefield High School, 700 North Salem Rd., Ridgefield. The Ridgefield Symphony Orchestra will perform Tchaikovsky’s Romeo & Juliet Fantasy-Overture, Brahms Symphony No. 2 and Love Letter by Michael Thurber. Tickets: $15-$60. Info: ridgefieldsymphony.org.

Jingle All the Way, Dec. 2, 3 p.m., First Congregational Church of Stamford, 1 Walton Place, Stamford. Tickets $35. Info: 203-325-4466

Seraphic Fire, Dec. 2, 4 p.m., Trinity Episcopal Church, 651 Pequot Ave., Southport. Tickets $25-$110. Info: eventbrite.com/e/seraphic-fire-tickets-46159181354?aff=es2.

Vienna Boys Choir, Dec. 4, 7:30 p.m., Palace Theatre, 61 Atlantic St., Stamford. Info: $19-$42. Info: palacestamford.org.

The Sixties Show, Dec. 7, 8 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets $35. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Norwalk Community Chorale: Season of Peace, Dec. 8, 7:30 p.m., Norwalk Concert Hall, 125 East Ave., Norwalk. Free. Info: norwalkcommunitychorale.org.

Sons of Serendip, Dec. 9, 7 p.m., Palace Theatre, 61 Atlantic St., Stamford. Tickets $22.50-$35. Info: palacestamford.org.

Christmas with The Celts, Dec. 9, 7:30 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets $47.50. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

98˚, Dec. 12, 8 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets $98-$125. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.