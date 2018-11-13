Wilton Y Wahoos begin breast cancer charity event

The Wilton Y Wahoos have been contributing to the fight against breast cancer through a month-long fund-raiser, holding a variety of events to raise money and awareness. The Wilton Y Wahoos have been showing their support for the cause over the past five years and they continue their efforts this year.

Last year, the fund-raiser culminated with Hirsh Iyer donating his hair to support cancer survivors suffering from hair loss. His example inspired more young people to become aware of the effects of breast cancer and take action to help fight it. Continuing on the same vein, this year Anya Iyer and Zoe Skidell have been growing their hair since last year and will donate their locks this evening when stylists from A2 Salon in Ridgefield will give them each a haircut at 6 p.m. in the Wilton Family YMCA lobby on Ridgefield Road.

Letizia’s Pizza from Norwalk will donate pizza for the event. Community members are invited to be there and share in the team’s enthusiastic support of Anya and Zoe.

“Coach Matt Hall (who lost his mother to breast cancer) encouraged my brother Hirsh to grow his hair to donate for the cause. I learned a lot from that experience and decided to continue the effort this year and hope more kids come forward to join the fight against breast cancer. I feel empowered and proud that my team supports this cause and help kids play a larger role in the fight against cancer,” Anya said in a press release.

Connecticut has the highest incidence of breast cancer in the U.S. with 3,000 women being diagnosed this year alone, a Y press release said.

“I was motivated by the efforts last year and felt empowered to help in the fight against breast cancer,” Zoe said. “I decided to grow my hair and donate this year. I also hope more kids come forward next year to do the same and help beat cancer.”

Other team efforts include raising money through the sale of pink swimming caps and T-shirts; they’ll have remaining caps and shirts available for purchase at the YMCA Thanksgiving Invitational Meet Nov. 16-18. Anyone who has previously purchased caps and shirts is encouraged to wear them during the meet to “paint the pool pink.”

Head coach of the Wilton Y Wahoos Randy Erlenbach said he is “proud that the upcoming generation is able to contribute meaningfully to the cause in the fight against cancer. To witness how our children in the swim team are giving back is really motivational and heart-warming.”