Wilton property sales slightly on the rise

After a slow year for Wilton real estate, the market showed improvements in October, according to a report by Halstead Real Estate.

The realty company reports that while Wilton closings were down 7.3% in the first 10 months of 2018 from the same time period in 2017, the number of single-family home closings this past October was up 16.7%. There were 14 closings last month, compared to 12 in October 2017.

Purchase prices have increased slightly. The median closing price for the first 10 months of 2018 was $799,000, compared to $765,000 for the same period in 2017. Likewise, the average home price for the first 10 months of 2018 was $881,455, compared to $851,583 for the same time in 2017.

The biggest increase in home sales for the first 10 months this year comes in the $1-million to $1.2-million range, with a 30.1% increase over 2017, followed by a 23.1% increase in home sales in the $800,000 to $900,000 range.

Homes seeing the greatest decline in sales were in the $1.5-million to $2-million range with a 40% decrease, and a 33.3% decrease for homes in the $700,000 to $800,000 range.

Condominium sales have increased 13.6% so far. There were 25 condos sold in the first 10 months of 2018, compared to 22 in the same time in 2017. The average condo price for the first 10 months of 2018 was $394,660, compared to $347,405 for the same time in 2017.

Halstead’s data was sourced from the Connecticut Smart MLS and Greenwich MLS.