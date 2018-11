Wilton historian Bob Russell will lead a tour of Wilton Center’s historic district, including Wilton Congregational Church, Old Town Hall, Parsonage, and Comstock Barn. The tour is on Sunday, Nov. 18, at 12:30, at the church at 70 Ridgefield Road.

The tour is free and open to all. Refreshments will be offered. RSVP required: 203-762-5591.