Police Log: Failures to appear, DUI, probation violation, and more

Failure to appear

Rachel Ragone, 25, of Kings Park, N.Y., was arrested the evening of Tuesday, Nov. 6, by Wilton police on a warrant for second-degree failure to appear relating to 2016 motor vehicle charges in Fairfield.

While interviewing a suspect in an unrelated case, police discovered Ragone had an active warrant, so they took her into custody and processed her at the Wilton Police Department. Ragone posted a $1,000 bond and was released with a Nov. 16 court date at Bridgeport Superior Court.

Motor vehicle burglary

Wilton police are investigating the theft of $550 from a vehicle on Grumman Avenue. According to police, an unlocked Chevy Trailblazer had been broken into during the day on Nov. 6, and a case containing $550 was taken from the vehicle. No other incidents in the area had been reported during that time, according to police.

Probation violation

Ryan Stephen Kennedy, 28, of Wilton, was arrested around 11:40 p.m. Friday, Nov. 9, after Wilton police responded to an EMS call at his Linden Tree Road home.

Kennedy was injured when he ran from the residence and “through the woods” with no shoes on, according to Wilton police. He “eventually came back to his residence,” police said, and upon making contact with Kennedy, police discovered he had an outstanding warrant issued by Ridgefield police for violation of probation.

Kennedy was sent to the hospital for the original EMS call and injuries he sustained before being taken into police custody. He was later released on a $10,000 bond and given a Nov. 19 court date at Danbury Superior Court.

DUI

John Stalin Herrera-Mendieta, 24, of Danbury, was arrested at the Wilton-Norwalk town line around 7:45 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 10, for driving under the influence, failing to drive in the proper lane, and driving without a license after police observed him driving erratically northbound on Route 7.

Herrera-Mendieta failed to perform field sobriety tests to standard and refused to take a breath test. He was arrested and taken to police headquarters, where he was charged, released on $260 cash bond, and given a Nov. 20 court date at Norwalk Superior Court. It was Herrera-Mendieta’s second offense of operating a motor vehicle without a license.

Raccoon attack

During the daytime on Saturday, Nov. 10, a dog was attacked by a raccoon on Indian Hill Road. Wilton’s animal control officer and police were unable to locate the raccoon, but the dog involved was uninjured and up-to-date on rabies shots.

Failure to appear

Irvin Gonzalo Navas-Barillas, 30, of Stamford, was arrested Monday, Nov. 12, by Wilton police on an active warrant issued in 2009 by Stamford Superior Court for second-degree failure to appear.

Around 8:30 p.m., Wilton police stopped the car Navas-Barillas was driving after seeing him exit 195 Danbury Road well after business hours and observing that his plate lights and brake lights were out.

Navas-Barillas told police he had been cleaning inside 195 Danbury Road and was driving home to Stamford. Dispatch advised police that Navas-Barillas had an active warrant relating to 2008 negligent pedestrian charges in Stamford.

Navas-Barillas was taken to Wilton police headquarters, where he was processed, released on $75 bond to his wife, and given a Nov. 26 court date at Stamford Superior Court.

The Wilton Police Department responded to one domestic verbal call between Nov. 6 and Nov. 12.