Volleyball club opens facility at Four Seasons

The Northeast Volleyball Club has opened a volleyball facility at the Four Seasons Racquet Club, 589 Danbury Road. This is the only dedicated volleyball facility in Fairfield County, according to a statement issued by the club.

The new facility contains three year-round indoor courts. Class offerings include clinics, skills training, and club volleyball for elementary through high school students.

Northeast Volleyball Club was started by husband and wife team Garrett and Cat Minyard. Garrett Minyard has coached volleyball for more than 10 years and played Division I volleyball at Sacred Heart University. Cat Minyard is on the volleyball coaching staff at Yale.