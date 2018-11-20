Sip and Shop to benefit Circle of Care

The third annual Sip and Shop will take place on Thursday, Nov. 29, from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., at a new location, Wilton Congregational Church, 70 Ridgefield Road.

Last year’s event raised more than $11,000 for Circle of Care, a Wilton-based organization that supports children with cancer and their families.

Attendees can do holiday shopping from a wide variety of vendors including, B Chic, Beardsley Traveling Art, Classically Cate, Clay Creations, Emily Starr Designs, Fowler’s Toffee, Glitter Works Studio, Gold Coast Mobile Massage, J. Hilburn, Keeler Williams, Porter Real Estate, Nod Hill Mosaics, Nod Hill Soap, Rodan & Fields, Roost Candle Company, Style & Grace, The Queens Beads, Topography, Stone by Ric and Velour Heart.

There will be raffle and auction items including gift certificates from local merchants, holiday items, and a one-week trip to the Caribbean island of Anguilla.

Food will be provided by The Well, Susan Kane catering, and Bubble and Brew.

Throughout the event, there will be entertainment, including singer/pianist Gabrielle Cacciola and Ridgefield-based band, Code Red. Readings will be given by Fairfield County psychic, Lize Marinelli. There will be a private photo booth run by photographer, Justin Baiad. To alleviate holiday stress, therapist Dana Michie will offer an Emotion Code Therapy experience.