Bryan Haeffele photos

The story of a charming little orphan and her quest to find her parents hits the Middlebrook School auditorium stage this weekend, Nov. 16-18, when the Wilton Children’s Theater presents Annie.

The adaptation of the Broadway musical based on Harold Gray’s Little Orphan Annie comic strip follows Annie as she escapes from cruel Miss Hannigan’s orphanage to find the parents who had abandoned her there years ago.

On her fun-filled adventure through New York City, Annie foils Miss Hannigan’s evil machinations, befriends President Franklin Delano Roosevelt, and finds a new home and family in billionaire, Oliver Warbucks, his personal secretary, Grace Farrell, and a lovable mutt named Sandy.

The cast of 45 Wilton fourth through eighth graders has been rehearsing for 10 weeks. Cast members include Hannah McCall as Annie, Sarah Bennett as Miss Hannigan, Drew Lane as her brother Rooster, Ella DeLuca as Lily St. Regis, Alexis Onthank as Molly, and Jonah Bates as Daddy Warbucks.

The show, produced by Jen Kepner and Nina Depeugh, is directed by Skip Ploss, choreographed by Judy Abbatiello, and musically directed by Barbara Speare.

Tickets may be purchased for $13.50 online at wiltonchildrenstheater.org, or at the door for $14.

Showtimes are:

Friday, Nov. 16, at 7 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 17, at 4 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 18, at 2 p.m.

The Wilton Children’s Theater will also be collecting canned, non-perishable food items to support the Wilton Interfaith Food Pantry and ask people to consider bringing an item to donate.