Holiday classic

Four Wilton dancers will participate in CT Theater Dance’s presentation of the Nutcracker on Nov. 17, at Fairfield University’s Quick Center. That evening, the troupe will also present the U.S. premiere of Drosselmeyer, The Toymakers Story, an original two-act ballet that tells the story of how the Nutcracker came to be. Portraying rats and soldiers from the Nutcracker are Hazel Samardzija (front, second left), Simran Soin (front, fourth left), Abigail Coughlin (back, second left), and Anna Coughlin (back, third right). — LarJ photo