Music on the Hill calls for Christmas singers

Music on the Hill invites singers, including students, to join the Festival Chorus for a Christmas concert with the Jubilate Ringers handbell choir.

Rehearsals are Tuesdays, 7 to 9 p.m., starting Nov. 13 at St. Matthew’s Episcopal Church in Wilton. Concert: Friday, Dec. 14, at 7:30 p.m., also at St. Matthew’s, 36 New Canaan Road.

New singers welcome. Register in advance by e-mail to [email protected], or phone 203-529-3133.

About Music on the Hill

Music on the Hill promotes engagement with music by offering workshops, a Summer Sings series, and four performing ensembles, all under the leadership of artistic directors David H. Connell and Ellen Dickinson. Learn about ensembles by visiting musiconthehillCT.org.

Music on the Hill is an independent non-profit organization funded by generous donors and by a grant from the CT Department of Economic and Community Development, Office of the Arts, which receives support from the National Endowment for the Arts, a federal agency.