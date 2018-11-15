Wilton Bulletin Board

The Bulletin Board is a guide to events of public interest happening in Wilton designed to let you know what’s happening and when, and to help schedule important events. Submissions may be emailed to [email protected] by 5 p.m. Wednesday the week before intended publication.

Alzheimer’s Discussion, Thursday, Nov. 15, 7-8:30 p.m., Wilton Library. In recognition of National Alzheimer’s Awareness Month, a panel discussion with author Mary Hogan who will talk about her new novel, Left, a memoir/novel hybrid inspired in part by her husband’s dementia at a relatively early age. Free, registration recommended: 203-762-6334 or www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Art Exhibition and Reception, Friday, Nov. 16, Wilton Library. More than 20 artists from Firing Circuits Studios in Norwalk will exhibit during November and December. Reception free and open to the public.

AARP Driver Safety Class, Saturday, Nov. 17, 10-2, Wilton Library. Practical techniques on how to adjust to changes in vision, hearing and reaction time associated with aging. No tests. Registration required. Cost: $15/AARP members, $20/non-members, cash or check only. Information: 203-762-3950 or www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Tales to Tails, Saturday, Nov. 17, 11-noon, Wilton Library. Children who are independent readers may read to therapy dogs. Free, registration required: 203-762-6336 or www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Tinsmithing Workshop for Kids, Saturday, Nov. 17, 11-12:30, Wilton Historical Society, 224 Danbury Road. Children 6 to 12 may make “tin” cookie cutters as they learn what it was like to apprentice in a tinsmith shop. They will use the cookie cutters in making their snack. Members: $10 per child, maximum $25 per family; non-members $15 per child, maximum $35 per family. Register: [email protected] or call 203-762-7257.

New Perspectives Film Series, Saturday, Nov. 17, 7:30-9:30 p.m., Wilton Library. In Poliwood, Oscar winning director, Barry Levinson, documents the 2008 Democratic and Republican National conventions and looks at the way Hollywood celebrity and political activism have become entwined. Q&A after film. Donation: $5. Refreshments served. Registration highly recommended: 203-762-6334 or www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Church Steeple Tour, Sunday, Nov. 18, 12:30, Wilton Congregational Church, 70 Ridgefield Road. Historian Bob Russell leads a tour of Wilton Congregational Church, Old Town Hall, Parsonage, and Comstock Barn. An interior tour of the church steeple will be offered. Free, RSVP required: 203-762-5591. Open to all, refreshments.

Day after Thanksgiving Movies, Friday, Nov. 23, Wilton Library. The Incredibles will be shown from 10:15 to 12:15. The Incredibles 2 will be shown from 2 to 4. Free, no registration.

Great Trains Holiday Show, Friday, Nov. 23, noon-4, Wilton Historical Society, 224 Danbury Road. The annual model train show returns with nine layouts including G, HO, O, N, S gauge and Lego trains. Admission: free to members, $5 per non-member child, $10 per non-member adult. Information: 203-762-7257 or wiltonhistorical.org.

Great Trains Holiday Show, Saturday, Nov. 24, 10-4, Wilton Historical Society, 224 Danbury Road. A live performance by puppeteer/singer/storyteller Tom H. Hanford from 2 to 3 helps celebrate the show that includes nine layouts including G, HO, O, N, S gauge and Lego trains. Admission: free to members, $5 per non-member child, $10 per non-member adult. Also, from 11 to 1, children may color a wooden train engine as a holiday ornament. Fee: members, $5/child, $15/family; non-members, $10/child, $30/family.

Colonial Cookery and Customs for Kids, Saturday, Nov. 24, 11-12:30, Wilton Historical Society, 224 Danbury Road. Children in grades 4 to 8 may make cranberry tarts while learning about Colonial ways of life. Members: $10; non-members $15. Register: [email protected] or 203-762-7257.

Art Exhibition and Reception, Monday, Nov. 26, 6-7:30, Wilton Library. Weir Farm Artist-in-Residence Capucine Gros will exhibit her work influenced by traveling to several national parks. Free, registration suggested: 203-762-6334 or www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Senior Center Book Discussion, Tuesday, Nov. 27, 11-noon, Wilton Senior Center, 180 School Road. This month’s book is The Quiet American by Graham Greene. Information: 203-834-6240.

Holiday Book Sale, Thursday, Nov. 29, noon, Wilton Library. Annual sale opens and continues through Wednesday, Jan. 2.

Business Seminar, Thursday, Nov. 29, 6-8 p.m., Wilton Library. Business consultant Bernie Kettle will present 5 Secret Strategies to Generating More Profits, Working Fewer Hours. Presented by the library, SCORE of Fairfield County, and the Wilton Chamber of Commerce. Media sponsor is The Wilton Bulletin. Register: fairfieldcounty.score.org or 203-831-0065.

Gingerbread Houses & Cocktails for a Cause, Thursday, Nov. 29, 7 p.m., Rolling Hills Country Club, 333 Hurlbutt Street. Cocktails and socializing, gingerbread decorating, judging, prizes. Everyone goes home with their personalized house. Benefits the Center for Sexual Assault Crisis Counseling and Education. Tickets: $30, https://bit.ly/2JMT59Q.

English Paper and Appliqué, Friday, Nov. 30, 10-noon, Wilton Library. Professional quilter Carolina Asmussen presents this workshop. Materials fee of $10 in advance. Bring small scissors. Limited to eight adults, 18 and older. Register: 203-762-6342.

Winter Warming Party, Friday, Nov. 30, 7-10 p.m., Ambler Farm, 257 Hurlbutt Street. Hors d’oeuvres, cocktails, seasonal brews, artisan chocolates. Members: $75, $80/non-members. Space is limited, registration required: amblerfarm.org.

(Not) Just for Kids Music Program, Saturday, Dec. 1, 3-4 p.m., Wilton Library. This session: Joyful Noise! — Horns. Members of the Norwalk Symphony Orchestra demonstrate their instruments, play, and answer questions. Everyone may hold and try to play an instrument. Free; registration recommended: 203-762-6334 or www.wiltonlibrary.org.

How Sweet It Is in Wilton, Sunday, Dec. 2, 1-4:30, Wilton Library. Drop-off time for entries into the Gingerbread House Contest. Families, groups and individuals may create gingerbread or other edible models of Wilton houses or buildings. Entries on display Dec. 4-18, prizes awarded Dec. 19. Details: www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Author Talk, Sunday, Dec. 2, 2-3:30, Wilton Library. Susan Orlean will discuss her book, The Library Book. Q&A, book signing and purchase available. Registration highly recommended: 203-762-6334 or www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Hot & Cool: Jazz at the Brubeck Room, Sunday, Dec. 2, 5-6:30, Wilton Library. Performing will be The Brubeck Brothers Quartet celebrating TimeLine, their latest recording. Reception follows concert. Suggested donation is $10. Advance registration strongly suggested: 203-762-6334 or www.wiltonlibrary.org.

How Sweet It Is in Wilton, Monday, Dec. 3, 10-7:30, Wilton Library. Drop-off time for entries into the Gingerbread House Contest. Families, groups and individuals may create gingerbread or other edible models of Wilton houses or buildings. Entries on display Dec. 4-18, prizes awarded Dec. 19. Details: www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Too Stressed to Learn, Tuesday, Dec. 4, 10-noon, Wilton Library. Susan Bauerfeld, Ph.D., discusses anxiety and how to manage worry to enable learning and improve interpersonal relationships. Free, registration recommended: 203-762-6334 or www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Breast Cancer Survivors’ Support Group, Tuesday, Dec. 4, 6-8 p.m., Wilton Library. For post-treatment survivors, presented by Nina Marino, LCSW, and the library. Free, registration highly encouraged. Questions: email Nina Marino at [email protected] Register: 203-762-6334 or www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Business Seminar, Tuesday, Dec. 4, 6-8 p.m., Wilton Library. How to Create Profitable Facebook Ad Campaigns. Co-sponsored by Fairfield County SCORE, the library, and Wilton Chamber of Commerce. Register: fairfieldcountyscore.org or call 203-831-0065.

EMR Certification Course, Tuesday, Dec. 4, 6-10 p.m., WVAC Headquarters, 234 Danbury Road. First session of an 80-hour training program to become an emergency medical responder (EMR). Cost: $700, 100% reimbursable to students who join Wilton Volunteer Ambulance Corps and remain in good standing for one year. Register: 203-246-7892 or [email protected].

Holiday Crafts for Teens, Wednesday, Dec. 5, 4-5:30, Wilton Library. Students in sixth through ninth grade may make gingerbread houses and candy cane sleighs. Supplies provided. Registration required: 203-762-6342 or www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Wilton Holiday Stroll, Friday, Dec. 7, 5:30-7:30, Wilton Center. Christmas tree lighting, visit with Santa Claus, visit Wilton businesses, enjoy the fireplace and refreshments at the library.

Wilton Library Readers, Wednesday, Dec. 12, noon-2:30, Wilton Library. This month’s short story is The Bear Came Over the Mountain by Alice Munro, followed by the film adaptation, Away from Her, starring Julie Christie. Bring lunch; beverages provided. Advance registration strongly advised: 203-762-6334 or www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Tales to Tails, Saturday, Dec. 15, 11-noon, Wilton Library. Children who are independent readers may read to therapy dogs. Free, registration required: 203-762-6336 or www.wiltonlibrary.org.

American Red Cross Blood Drive, Thursday, Dec. 20, 1-6:30, Wilton Library. Appointments available from 1 to 6:15, walk-ins accommodated. Positive ID required. To sign up: 1-800-RED-CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or redcrossblood.org.