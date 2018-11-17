Wilton students participate in 5K

Wilton High School students Tess Nobles, Nicole Saxon, Emma Walter, and Tyler Warren — with German teacher Christine Higgins, center — took part in the sixth annual Vicki Soto 5K in Stratford on Nov. 3. The high school’s German Honor Society, of which all four students are members, sponsored their run. The annual 5K is held to honor the life of Victoria Leigh Soto, a first grade teacher killed in the 2012 Sandy Hook shooting, and her commitment to education. Money raised through the run goes to support educational initiatives through the Vicki Soto Memorial Fund. — Contributed photo