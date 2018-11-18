Quiz Bowl champ

Middlebrook eighth grader Lukas Koutsoukos holds a medal and trophy book he won as champion on the individual level of the Charter Oak Scholastic Open VIII in Darien on Nov. 4. Quiz Bowls are competitive, academic, interscholastic activities for students, during which teams use buzzers to answer questions about subjects ranging from science to popular culture. Lukas is a member of Middlebrook’s Quiz Bowl team, which finished fifth in the competition, qualifying to compete in a national competition in Chicago in May.